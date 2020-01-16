Psychology of greed and the principles of conflict – 2

By Akintunde Akinkunmi

We have already looked at some possible causative factors for the existence of greed and corruption, and we now turn to the nature and consequences of this veritable pestilence in the Nigeria of today.

The simplest and best definition of corruption I have ever come across is that it is “the misuse of entrusted power and resources (by heritage, education, marriage, election, appointment or usurpation) for private gain”. The great virtue of this definition is that it encompasses the public and private sectors, and that it encompasses the entire hierarchy of society, from the top echelons to the humblest levels of society. The examples which follow are not strictly limited to Nigeria, but I am sure they will strike a chord for all of us:

In politics, it undermines good governance by flouting or subverting formal processes and procedures

In elections and in legislatures, it distorts representation in policy and law making

In the judiciary and in law enforcement agencies, it undermines the rule of law

In public administration it undermines the efficient provision of services

In government, it reduces the strength of the institutions of the state through the siphoning off of resources and the buying and selling of public office; it also undermines the legitimacy of government, and the levels of the populace’s trust in their government

In the private sector, it increases the costs of doing business, costs which are passed on to the consumer

In 2004, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimated that between 1960 and 1999, $400 billion dollars was lost to corruption in Nigeria – at today’s exchange rate, that equates to N144 trillion; by comparison, the federal budget for 2020 is N10.33 trillion.

Put another way, if you laid 400 billion one- dollar bills end to end, you would have enough to make 75 round trips to the moon. These are funds that could have provided hundreds of thousands of kilometres of good roads, hundreds of thousands of equipped and functioning schools and hospitals, and millions of public servants and pensioners who receive their salaries and pensions in a timely manner.

This is therefore not an inconsequential problem, either in scope and in consequences, and I submit that a problem of this magnitude requires a systemic approach that involves a concise, coherent and focused application of overwhelming force in order to disrupt and ultimately defeat it.

Principles of conflict

NATO defines military doctrine as “the fundamental principles by which military forces guide their actions in support of objectives”. Since the central reason for the existence of any military force is to fight and defeat its enemy, the creation of effective fighting power is therefore key to this. There are three components of fighting power, namely:

Physical component – the weaponry and other hardware required to do the job

Moral component – the rules that govern what we do, and include concrete things like the laws of armed conflict, and less tangible things like motivation and morale. (According to Napoleon Bonaparte, in conflict, “the moral is to the physical as three is to one”)

Conceptual component – doctrine.

It is on the last of these I intend to focus.

Having, for the purposes of this discussion identified greed and corruption as our adversaries, it would be as well at this point, to quote from the British Army’s Doctrine Publication: “whether the belligerents are states or other entities, all conflict is essentially adversarial, human (involving friction, uncertainty, violence and stress) and political. Conflict is a reciprocal contest of will, in which multiple adversaries and actors act and react to each other, often unpredictably, in a struggle to succeed.

Adversaries seek constantly to mitigate their own weaknesses, avoid opponents’ strengths, and focus instead on aligning their own strengths against weaknesses. As human dynamics lie at the heart of all conflict, it follows that the nature of conflict will continue to be influenced by and represent the entire spectrum of human behaviour, emotion and capability….our physiology limits what we can do physically…our psychology means that our decisions and behaviour are informed by our perceptions of what is happening”

It will be apparent to you all by now that there are some parallels between some of the highlighted words in this doctrine publication, and our previous discussions on the subject of greed.

Let us now acquaint ourselves with the Principles of Conflict.

Our starting point must be the careful selection of our aim – what are we trying to achieve? It would be a mistake, in my opinion, to try and achieve the total elimination of greed/corruption, for the simple reason that it is simply not possible; as long as human beings are involved, there will always be corruption.

That said, is it possible to mitigate it, and if so, how? I am reminded here of the words of General Colin Powell, at the time the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, (and later Secretary of State), talking about the plan to expel invading the Iraqi Army from Kuwait in the first Gulf War: “First we’re going to cut it off, and then we’re going to kill it”.

Elegantly simple and easily understood by everyone from General down to Private. For our purposes, we can rephrase our aim thus: “First we’re going to cut off as far as possible the avenues by which greed can mutate into corruption, and then we’re going to kill it by making the consequences of being caught as unbearable as we possibly can”.

Talk, however, is cheap, and has to be followed up by action – the Iraqi Army was not expelled from Kuwait simply by General Powell’s elegant prose, it was expelled by the focused and relentless application of overwhelming force to back up his words.

And we must maintain our aim by being relentless, as to fail to do this gives the adversary the breathing space to regroup. In our case, we must ensure the vigorous application of existing laws and processes, and I would suggest that the first step is to overhaul, radically, if necessary, the instruments of law and order, especially the police and the judiciary.

None of this is likely to happen in the absence of determined and visionary leadership, because changing the culture that engenders and sustains greed is likely to be much more difficult in the absence of this key factor.

The maintenance of our selected aim implies the need for offensive action, as set out above, for our chances of victory will be increased by knocking and keeping our adversary off balance, overwhelming his capability to decide and act, and eroding his will to continue the fight.

In so doing, we impair his ability to maintain his morale, whilst increasing our ability to do that as our own forces begin to see progress in overwhelming the adversary.

Catching our adversary by surprise means he is likely to be unprepared for our offensive action, and this in turn further impairs his ability to fight back; but in order to surprise him, we must make plans within a bubble of security that gives us the freedom of action to strike at a time and in the manner of our own choice.

There is, however, little point in spreading ourselves so thinly that in trying to attack everywhere, we are effective nowhere; we must therefore concentrate our forces and fighting power, preferably pitting our strength against the adversary’s weaknesses, in order to further degrade his ability to effectively respond to our onslaught.

Given that our resources are unlikely to be limitless, we must shepherd what we have, applying it where we get, as it were, and the biggest bang for our buck, thereby applying the principle of economy of effort.

Our adversary, however, is unlikely to simply roll over and let us walk right through him – he is much more likely to fight back with every weapon in his armoury. We must therefore be prepared to be flexible in our responses to his inevitable counterattacks.

Both our attack on our adversary, and our response to his inevitable counterattacks, are more likely to be successful if we identify, seek out and cooperate with allies with whom we can share the dangers, burdens, risks and opportunities.

And finally, we must ensure that our efforts to combat this adversary are sustainable, and not a one-day wonder, by laying the foundations for, and building enduring institutions that will ensure that our fighting power, and our freedom of manoeuvre in deploying that fighting power is maintained.

Maj-Gen (rtd) Akinkunmi, MBBS LLM FRCPsych FRCP (Glasg) psc VRSM(+) formerly of the British Royal Army Medical Corps delivered this paper at the 21stAnnual Benjamin O Osuntokun Memorial Lecture on January 6.

