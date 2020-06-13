Categories
Music

Prozee Paula – “Big Bigger Biggest” (BBB) ft. Mainmanbeat

Prozee Paula Big Bigger Biggest (BBB) Mainmanbeat

Prozee Paula yet again drop another hit Single, titled “Big Bigger Biggest“. This time around he featured one of the finest music producer of our time “Mainmanbeat“.

I bet you will put this fine tune in a reply mode.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!


You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

DOWNLOAD MP3

Kindly follow them on Instagram via @prozeepaula @mainmanbeat

The post Prozee Paula – “Big Bigger Biggest” (BBB) ft. Mainmanbeat appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  [Audio + Video] Sean KD – “A Cry 4 Luv”

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!