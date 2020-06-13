Prozee Paula yet again drop another hit Single, titled “Big Bigger Biggest“. This time around he featured one of the finest music producer of our time “Mainmanbeat“.

I bet you will put this fine tune in a reply mode.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Prozee-Paula-Big-Bigger-Biggest-BBB-ft.-Mainmanbeat.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Kindly follow them on Instagram via @prozeepaula @mainmanbeat

The post Prozee Paula – “Big Bigger Biggest” (BBB) ft. Mainmanbeat appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

