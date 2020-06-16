Protests Rock Kaduna Over Recent Killings (Photos, Video)

Kaduna residents has defied the COVID-19 lock down order in the state to protest the state of insecurity and incessant killings in Kaduna by bandits and herdsmen, News9naija reports.

The protest which was organized by the Coalition of Northern Groups nearly suffered setbacks as the Police and other security agents blocked access to roads with patrol vans in a bid to prevent the group from protesting.

Recall that no fewer than 38 persons were killed on Monday night, June 1st 2020, in separate attacks on two villages in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Update: Video clip from the protest.

