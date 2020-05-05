Protect your fast from temptation, says don

Our Reporter

The Chief Imam of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Nasir AbdusSalam, has admonished Muslims to consciously safeguard their fast even at the sight of temptations during Ramadan.

AbdusSalam, who made the advice during his online Ramadan tafsir (sermon) to adherents yesterday in Ilorin, alerted the faithful of temptations that might wash off their good deeds, if they are not careful.

The Chief Imam also stressed that Muslims must be conscious of their utterances, actions and inactions as well as where they find themselves at particular times.

AbdusSalam described the month of Ramadan as a working month, because the reward of such act is never found in any other month.

He noted that Ramadan fast demands a lot of sacrifices, good intentions, strong determination and meaningful efforts to do what is right as well as abstinence from food, drinks and sexual urge in the days of Ramadan for the sake of Allah.

He reiterated that ill intentions or bad intentions, or making fewer efforts to get something good done will never yield anything good.

He therefore urged the faithful “to make sacrifices so that we’ll benefit from the glad tidings heralded by the Prophet Muhammad to his companions, which we are also relaying to today”.

Besides, the cleric enjoined Muslims to have mind of forgiveness and to avoid retaliation of any kind.

“Your utterances, your actions can vitiate your fast, therefore you will not act foolishly like the person fighting or insulting you.

“What you have to do is tell the person “I am fasting, leave me alone,” he advised.

