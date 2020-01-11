Prophetess Success Oni Onwueze Poisoned To Death By Her Pastors (obituary)

A 35-year-old Warri based Prophetess, Success Oni Onwueze has allegedly been poisoned to death by her Junior pastors in order to take over her church, Salvation Solution Centre of All Nations.

Announcing the demise of the Prophetess on Facebook, Apostle JM Jibola wrote:

“Prophetess Success Oni Onwaeze poisoned by her pastors in a bid to take over the church from her

A Popular Warri Based Prophetess Success Onwaeze who is the General Overseer of Salvation Solution Centre of All Nations has died after failing to survive food poisoning.

It was gathered that the Prophetess whose Ministry was booming in Warri Delta State was poisoned by the Pastors in her Ministry in a bid to hijack the Church from Her.”

See the Obituary of Prophetess Success Oni Onwaeze below.

