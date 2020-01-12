Prophet Ogundipe gifts motorcycle to a Muslim

By Olushola Victor

The excitement on the face of a man identified simply as Wasiu was understandable after he received Prophet Isreal Ogundipe’s motorcycle gift.

The Shepherd in Charge of Genesis Global of Celestial Church of Christ handed over the ‘okada’ to Wasiu on New Year’s Eve in his church located at Alakuko, Lagos.

Read Also: Donjazzy gifts 10 fans generator sets

It was learnt that Wasiu, a Muslim and a neighbourhood motorcyclist, was recently molested by the owner of a motorcycle given to him on hire purchase. He didn’t know that the ugly news reached Ogundipe who decided to bless him.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...