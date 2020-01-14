Prophet Odumeje Calls Out Native Doctors For A Resurrection Challenge

Popular Prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias Odumeje has thrown a ‘resurrection challenge’ to native doctors, saying there is only one power.

In a video the prophet used to challenge native doctors all over Nigeria, he called them criminals, saying there is only one power, and that that power belongs to Jesus.

He then said, any native doctor willing to challenge him should meet him at the stadium, where two corpses will be brought forward while people would watch which one would resurrect, whether, the one given to him or the one given to the native doctor.

