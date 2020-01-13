‘Prof. Osho’s clearance done in good faith’

From Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly Kunle Oluomo on Monday said the screening and approval of Commissioner-nominee for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Sidi Osho, by the lawmakers, was done in good faith.

Sidi was one of the 19 nominees whose name was submitted to the House of Assembly. She was recommended for appointment but the don was absent at the swearing in.

Prof. Osho was of the Department of Home Science and Hospitality Management, College of Agricultural Sciences, Yewa Campus. However, a letter purporting to emanate from the university said she was dismissed from the service of the university for ‘unethical and gross misconduct’.

But reacting on why the House okayed her nomination without knowledge of the alleged sack, Oluomo said Prof. Osho’s nomination, screening and recommendation did not happen in a day. He added that while the process lasted, nobody came forward with a petition in respect of her purported sack.

He noted that the nominee submitted all necessary credentials which were equally scrutinised, stressing that on the basis of what was before the lawmakers at the time, the House approved her nomination in good faith.

Oluomo said if anybody had filed any petition in respect of her employment status, such would have been investigated before her recommendation for appointment.

