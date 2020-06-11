Princtoking – “Gbetan Dance”

P-Star Music CEO popularly known as PRINCTOKING has released a party banger song titled, “GBETAN DANCE”. This is his first official song for 2020, And he promised his adorable fans to start dropping back to back hits.

GBETAN DANCE is produced by Princtoking, Beat by Olumix Mix & Mastard by Olumix, The vibe is indeed contagious. Princtoking shared that this party vibe song was inspired by His friend OLUMIX.

This new record would scatter the street, rock every house party and burst your speaker. It got good elements and beats that will make you hit the dance floor and Gbese!… Listen and Enjoy below

