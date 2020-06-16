Prince Kaybee – “Ayabulela” ft. Caiiro, Sykes

Prince Kaybee returns with another dance tune, a party starter tagged “Ayabulela” featuring Caiiro and Sykes.

Multi-talented recording South African music producer, Prince Kaybee releases a brand new smash hit dubbed “Ayabulela“. To deliver this song the buzzing music director employs the services of singers Caiiro and Sykes to deliver some magical vocals.

Caiiro and Sykes blessed Prince Kaybee’s new banging beat with their verses and irresistible voices. “Ayabulela” is a feel good, chill and dance tune that would bring you alive and filled with joy. It will also put you in the party mood.

