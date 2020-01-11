Pretty Saudi Social Media Influencer Under Fire For Marrying An American Christian

A Saudi Influencer received a massive backlash after she shared a video on her social media, in which she is getting married to a Christian American.

The incident sparked a controversy due to the fact that Muslim females are forbidden to marry men from different faiths.

The Saudi bride appeared in the video, dressed in a short white wedding dress, making vows to her husband, who makes his vows in Arabic as she and the guests laugh.

She also left this post on her Instagram account:

I’m here to announce something, it’s my turn to be happy, I’m in love, I found my soulmate, I’m incredibly thankful it always makes me slightly teary eyed when I start to say it think it or write it, how lucky am I? I’m so happy I have never been this happy before, it even hurts!

it’s crazy how this universe works!! I dreamed of this love for so long, I knew it’s existing, but I didn’t know if I’m going to find it. he is so real, honest and he’s doing everything to make me happy. we’re so different, came from different ethnicity and different religions beliefs, but we’re so similar, our souls met long before our eyes and nothing else matters. my dream came true and he put a ring on my finger, we’re engaged, and he is the soul that I treasure the most.

ﻣﺮﺣﺒﺎ ﺍﻧﺴﺘﻐﺮﺍﻡ ﺃﻧﺎ ﻫﻨﺎ ﻷﻋﻠﻦ ﺷﻴﺌًﺎ ﻣﺎ ، ﺟﺎﺀ ﺩﻭﺭﻱ ﻷﻛﻮﻥ ﺳﻌﻴﺪﺓ ، ﺃﻧﺎ ﻓﻲ ﺣﺎﻟﺔ ﺣﺐ ، ﻟﻘﺪ ﻭﺟﺪﺕ ﺭﻓﻴﻘﻲ ﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ ، ﻭﺃﻧﺎ ﻣﻤﺘﻨﺔ ﺑﺸﻜﻞ ﻻ ﻳﺼﺪﻕ، ﺩﺍﺋﻤﺎ ﺗﻐﺮﻕ ﻋﻴﻨﺎﻱ ﺑﺎﻟﺪﻣﻮﻉ ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ ﺃﺑﺪﺃ ﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﻜﻼﻡ ﻋﻦ ﺣﺒﻨﺎ ﺍﻭ ﺍﻟﺘﻔﻜﻴﺮ ﻓﻴﻪ ﺃﻭ ﻛﺘﺎﺑﺘﺔ ، ﻛﻢ ﺍﻧﺎ ﻣﺤﻈﻮﻇﺔ ! ﺃﻧﺎ ﺳﻌﻴﺪﺓ ﺟﺪًﺍ ﻛﻤﺎ ﻟﻢ ﺃﻛﻦ ﻣﻦ ﻗﺒﻞ ، ﺣﺘﻰ ﺍﻥ ﻫﺬﻩ ﺍﻟﺴﻌﺎﺩﻩ ﺍﺣﻴﺎﻧﺎ ﺗﺆﻟﻢ ! ﻣﻦ ﺍﻟﺠﻨﻮﻥ ﻛﻴﻒ ﻳﻌﻤﻞ ﻫﺬﺍ ﺍﻟﻜﻮﻥ !! ﺣﻠﻤﺖ ﺑﻬﺬﺍ ﺍﻟﺤﺐ ﻟﻔﺘﺮﺓ ﻃﻮﻳﻠﺔ ، ﻛﻨﺖ ﺃﻋﺮﻑ ﺃﻧﻪ ﻣﻮﺟﻮﺩ ، ﻟﻜﻨﻨﻲ ﻟﻢ ﺃﻛﻦ ﺃﻋﺮﻑ ﻣﺎ ﺇﺫﺍ ﻛﻨﺖ ﺳﺄﺟﺪﻩ . ﻫﻮ ﺷﺨﺺ ﺣﻘﻴﻘﻲ ﻭﺻﺎﺩﻕ ﻭﻳﻌﻤﻞ ﻛﻞ ﺷﻲﺀ ﻟﻴﺠﻌﻠﻨﻲ ﺳﻌﻴﺪﺓ . ﻟﻘﺪ ﺗﺤﻘﻖ ﺣﻠﻤﻲ ﻭﻭﺿﻊ ﺧﺎﺗﻤﺎ ﻋﻠﻰ ﺇﺻﺒﻌﻲ ، ﻓﻨﺤﻦ ﻣﺨﻄﻮﺑﺎﻥ ، ﻭﻫﻮ ﺍﻟﺮﻭﺡ ﺍﻟﺘﻲ ﺃﻗﺪﺭﻫﺎ ﺃﻛﺜﺮ ﻣﻦ ﻏﻴﺮﻫﺎ .

