Pressure Mounts On Apostle Suleman & Sheikh Gumi To Contest 2023 Presidency

Nigerians reacts as the news broke over intense pressure mounting on Apostle (Professor) Johnson Suleman with Sheikh (Dr.) Gumi to enlist as Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates towards 2023 general elections.

While some factions of the country are in support of the idea as a noble one; with the impression that the duo are young, vibrant, Godfearing, well educated, very close to the Nigerian masses, and above all, have become strong voices on behalf of the voiceless majorities over the years. Some others are of the opinion that clerics are only called to religious (faith based) and moral propagation; and already have their roles spelt out in nation building.

Some other reactions states that both Apostle Johnson Suleman and Sheikh (Dr.) A.A. Gumi are more relevant in building a morally sound society for Nigeria (just as they have hitherto been doing over the years); than joining the Nigerian type of politics that is now abused and have become void of good conscience towards humanity.

Apostle Suleman’s magnanimity in respect of his humanitarian gestures, plus the Auchi/Abuja road repair work he commenced recently promoted the imagination in the hearts of northern elites. They are of the opinion that it won’t be a bad idea if we have clerics to run our nation; given the fact that we are religiously sentimental.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...