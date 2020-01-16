President Buhari Speaks On Ending Girl-child Marriage, Reducing Out-of-school Children

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday disclosed that the Federal Government will sustain the on-going efforts to end child marriage and improve girl-child education in the country.

Buhari also said it was the collective duty of all to ensure that mothers of today and tomorrow are educated, encouraged and empowered.

He made the remarks during the commissioning of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Headquarters in Abuja and was contained in a statement signed and sent to DAILY POST by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

According to Buhari: ‘‘Our quest is to ensure that concerns of women, children, and other vulnerable citizens are given prominence and ultimately addressed.

“A key priority of our government is the development and implementation of social inclusion and economic sustenance policies. Our determination is to ensure that economic growth and prosperity are felt by as wide a circle as possible.

‘‘In particular, we are laying great emphasis on the education of the girl child. The high level of young girls who are out of school or unable to complete school due to socio-economic pressures is disturbing and must be addressed.

‘‘The launch of the National Strategy to End Child Marriage, 2016 – 2021 has been the first critical step towards increasing children’s access to quality all-round education and enhancing the retention of the girl-child in our schools.’’

Buhari enjoined the Ministry to continue to champion and coordinate all matters relating to the plight of Nigerian women and the most vulnerable citizens.

He assured Nigerian women of his continued support and determination to see that the Ministry delivers on this mandate.

The President commended the ministry and other relevant government agencies for positive contributions in reducing human trafficking incidents and maternal mortality.

‘‘I expect this Ministry to maintain its lead coordinating role on these, and other women’s related matters working with State Governments as well as our regional and international partners,’’ he said.

The post President Buhari Speaks On Ending Girl-child Marriage, Reducing Out-of-school Children appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...