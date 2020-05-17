President Buhari Renews Ben Akabueze’s Tenure As DG, Budget Office

Government of Nigeria @NigeriaGov

STATEMENT FROM @finminnigeria

President @MBuhari Approves Ben Akabueze’s Tenure Renewal

President Muhammadu Buhari as approved the renewal of the tenure of Mr. Benjamin Akabueze as Director-General (DG) of the Budget Office of the Federation.

Mr. Akabueze, popularly known as Ben, was first appointed as a Special Adviser Planning (SAP) to the President on February 15th, 2016 and later re-deployed & appointed as DG Budget, June 10th, 2016 by Mr. President, to handle the nagging issues in the Budget office at that time.

The Budget Office is currently undergoing several reforms under the leadership of Akabueze towards improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Budget office of the Federation.

Akabueze has a track record of sterling performance & it is due to his achievements that Mr. President has approved Akabueze’s tenure to be renewed for another term in order to institutionalise the achievements for a sustainable improvement in the Budget Office of the Federation.

Signed.

Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi

Special Adviser, Media & Communications

To the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning

