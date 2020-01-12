President Buhari Mourns Sultan Of Oman, Says His Contributions To Peace Won’t Be Forgotten

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said waits for the French President François Mitterrand’s arrival, on January 30, 1992, at the Muscat airport.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al-Said of Oman as “a great loss not only to his country, but also the entire humanity”.

According to the president, his record as a peacemaker and tireless mediator for peace in the troubled Middle East will not be forgotten.

“The promotion of peace is one of the most important contributions we can make for humanity, and I am pleased that the late Sultan Qaboos dedicated his life to this worthy cause,” President Buhari was quoted to have said in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“Apart from his contributions to peace in the Middle East, the late Omani ruler had also transformed his once poor country into a modern state. His record was so remarkable that he would be remembered for years to come.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my condolences to the government and people of Oman as well as the family of the deceased.

“May his soul rest in peace. May Allah grant him paradise and reward his good deeds. May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss”.

