President Buhari Embarks On First Foreign Trip In 2020

The President , Major General Muhammadu Buhari ( retd .) , will embark on a six -day trip to London on Friday , according to the State House. He is to participate in the inaugural UK – Africa Investment Summit , while in London.

The summit itself opens on Monday , January 20 , but Buhari jets out of Abuja on Friday .

Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday , next week .

It will be his first foreign trip this new year .

The Presidency , in a statement by Buhari’ s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina , explained that the British Prime Minister , Boris Johnson , would play host to the summit.

African leaders , business owners and heads of international organisations are billed to be in London for the summit to engage in discussions “ to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs . ”

The UK and Africa are expected to benefit from the outcomes of the talks.

It explained further , “ Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK -Africa Partnership for Prosperity , issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure ; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

“ With the expected take -off of the African Continental Free Trade Area in mid -2020 , the London investment summit will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

“ In addition , the summit will deepen Nigeria -United Kingdom investment ties post – Brexit given that Africa currently represents just two per cent of British trade activity, with Nigeria accounting for only 10 per cent of that total .

“ The Nigerian delegation to the investment meeting will further showcase what the Federal Government has done through policies and legislation to improve the investment and business climate in the country . ”

Other engagements of Buhari while in London include holding meetings “ with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow , Scotland ” , and bilateral talks Johnson “ as well as heads of multilateral organisations ” .

The Presidency listed those to be on Buhari’ s entourage as Governors Yahaya Bello , Muhammad Inuwa and Okezie Ikpeazu of Kogi , Gombe and Abia States respectively.

“ Also on the presidential entourage are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama ; Minister of Industry , Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; the Minister of Finance , Budget and National Planning , Zainab Ahmed ; the National Security Adviser , Major General Babagana Monguno ( retd ); and the Director -General, National Intelligence Agency , Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, ” the statement added.

