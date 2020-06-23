President Buhari Condoles With Oby Ezekwesili Over The Death Of Her Mother

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDOLES WITH FORMER EDUCATION MINISTER, OBIAGELI EZEKWESILI OVER LOSS OF MOM

President Buhari commiserates with former Minister of Education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, and her entire family over the passing of her mom, Mrs. Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

The President urges Ezekwesili, her family and all associates of the late mom, to find strength in the good works of Mrs Ujubuonu, whose testimony of reverence for God, and service to humanity continues to resonate.

President Buhari condoles with the grandchildren of the late businesswoman, and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, knowing they will particularly miss her counsel and guidance, garnered from years of working hard to raise a disciplined and focused family.

As the family mourns, the President prays that the almighty God will comfort them, and grant peaceful rest to the soul of the departed

