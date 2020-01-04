President Buhari and the modular refineries

THE success rate of establishment of mini (modular) refineries in Nigeria is low; only one modular refinery has been commissioned since 2008 out of about 43 firms issued Licence to establish. However, construction of 7,000bpsd OPAC Refinery in Umusetti, Delta State, and 10,000 bpsd Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Refinery expansion project in Ogbelle, Rivers State, started and are near completion owing to the implementation of government policies and the support from the Department of Petroleum Resources. A few other modular refinery projects, namely Edo Refinery, Ikpoba Okha; Petrolex Refinery, Ijebu Ode; African Refinery, Port Harcourt and Southfield Refinery, Ologbo, have either completed detailed engineering, secured modules to relocate or the equipment are being fabricated at the manufacturers yard.

The Federal Government under President Buhari has kept its word by ensuring that modular refineries were not only given licenses but also encouraged to begin production. The present Federal Government has put conducive environment for investors to open modular refineries in the country. 35 modular licenses were issued in the past but nothing was done about it. The modular refineries bridge a supply gap of 53,000 bpd (approximately 8.5 million litres daily) in Nigeria. Nigeria will become West Africa’s refining hub by 2020-2021, supplying the region with at least 37,000 bpd (approximately 6 million litres daily). About 10 modular refineries will soon begin operation across the states of the Niger Delta region.

The objective of modular refinery by President Buhari is to ensure that the big capital requirement, which seems to be the major reason why refineries are not established, is overcome by building small size refineries.” About 10 of the refineries have been issued authority to construct, meaning that they have already been given a licence to establish, and have been certified by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). Two of the refineries are almost ready for commissioning any time soon. One of them in River State is a 10,000- barrel capacity refinery made up of two modules of 5,000 each, and have reached mechanical completion stage. The second; a 7,000-barrel capacity modular refinery is located in Kwale, in Delta State, adding that others are spread across the states including Imo, Nassarawa, and Lagos.

The issue of modular refineries is not a fluke and President Buhari would utilize it adequately this time. The 7,000 bpd OPAC modular refinery at Kwale, Delta State, and the planned expansion that will increase crude processing capacity at the NDPR refinery to 11,000 bpd , are already at advanced stages. Other modular refineries currently under construction are the Ikwe-Onna Refinery in Akwa Ibom; Azikel Refinery, Bayelsa; AIPCC Refinery, Edo and the Waltersmith Petroman Oil Refinery, Imo State. Amakpe Refinery (Akwa Ibom), and OPAC Refinery (Delta State), have their mini-refineries modules already fabricated, assembled and containerized overseas, undergoing installation.

At least five modular refineries with each processing up to 40,000 barrels of crude per day would be operational in Nigeria in the next five years. The government had also approved total waiver (100 per cent) on custom duties for equipment imported for licensed modular refinery projects. These efforts by President Buhari and the support from the DPR have changed the modular refinery projects landscape in the last two years.” The success rate of establishment of mini (modular) refineries in Nigeria is low; only one modular refinery has been commissioned since 2008 out of about 43 firms issued Licence to establish

The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that it has granted Operating licences for the establishment of modular refineries ranging from between 50,000 to 250,000 barrels in the Niger Delta to thirty eight entrepreneurs in the Country. There are indications that Nigeria’s refining capacity would be boosted between 2020 and 2021, as stakeholders have started work on the $600 million Ikwe-Onna Modular Refinery in Akwa Ibom State. The Ikwe-Onna Refinery, incorporated in 2016 was granted Authority to Construct {ATC} license by the Federal Government and is expected to start production in 2020-2021.

The Federal Government says it expects more modular refinery operators who obtained licence to begin operations soon. Mr Ahmad Shakur, Acting Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), made this known while inspecting a modular refinery – the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) – facilities recently in Ahoada, Rivers. Shakur said the Federal Government was passionate about the success of modular refineries in the nation’s oil and gas industry. “To this end, we are expecting more modular refineries to take off soon. “Many of them had been given licence to operate, and so with what is happening in NDPR it will put pressure on those given license to begin operation,” he said. Shakur disclosed that NDPR was the first marginal operator, first to acquire licence for modular refinery and the first to commence production.

“The refinery started production with 1,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and it is currently producing 6,000 bpd. “NDPR intends to move production further to 11,000 bpd which will add a lot of value and backward integration in the oil and gas industry. “We intend to make the firm a reference point for other marginal operators to follow,” he said.

Waltersmith Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited with equity investment from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will be completing its planned project of 5000 barrels per day modular refinery in May 2020.

Apart from putting the conducive environment for public private investment in modular refineries, the government has also secured incentives on reduced import duty rates (customs duty waiver for the importation of modular refinery machinery, equipment and components) to encourage investment in modular refineries.

My findings show that prior to 2015, Nigeria had only one functioning modular refinery which is the 1,000 barrels per day (bpd) Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Ltd (NDPR) refinery in Ogbelle, Rivers State. However, since 2016/17, construction has started on at least six modular refinery sites, spurred by the new vision for the Niger Delta and a raft of policy initiatives by the federal government. As at January 2019, about 40 licences were said to have been issued for modular refineries. Out of this, 10 have shown progress as construction has started on at least six of them.

Statistics indicates that Nigeria currently has 445,000 barrels a day refining capacity solely accounted for by NNPC’s four refineries. This number is however projected to rise with the coming on stream of the 650,000 barrels a day Dangote refinery and the modular refineries which, when completed, could add over 100,000 barrels a day refining capacity to the country. The government forecasts that once these modular refineries come on stream, they should be able close the petroleum product supply-demand gap and create positive margins for the investors.

One of the modular refineries under construction, which completion is going ahead of the original schedule, is the 5000 (Phase 1) modular refinery being developed by a wholly owned Nigerian integrated energy company, Waltersmith Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited, with equity investment from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, recently visited the Waltersmith Modular Refinery located in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State to inspect ongoing works in the refinery construction which is at an advanced completion stage of over 90 per cent. Waltersmith has also sought NNPC’s support to access feedstock for the refinery on which NNPC has expressed willingness to collaborate with it. Chief Sylva, who was accompanied during the visit by the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi K. Wabote, expressed excitement at the pace of the project, noting that “the incorporation of the modular refinery component in the existing business concerns of Waltersmith, is exactly what was envisaged by the federal government with marginal field’s allocation.”

Part of the 9-point agenda for the oil sector which the minister is currently supervising to deliver in line with the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari, is working with private sector operators to aggressively increase domestic refining capacity.

Inwalomhe Donald writes from Warri, Delta State

