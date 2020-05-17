Categories
channels tv News

Presidency Assures Of Action Against Bandits In Katsina

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has authorised the commencement of a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of Katsina State.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

A major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details are being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

To give a full effect to the exercise, a planning team is already in the State selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the “unprecedented” operation.

READ ALSO: Pension Fraud: Borno Saves N400m After Verification, 552 Pensioners Cleared

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who has been measured in issuing official statements on the oncoming exercise, briefed the President on the plan he intends to flag off shortly.

Trending Now!  Senate reacts to Governors’ call to suspend Infectious Disease Bill

President Buhari who expressed sadness over the recent attacks in the State extended his condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!