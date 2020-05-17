Presidency Assures Of Action Against Bandits In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has authorised the commencement of a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of Katsina State.

A major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details are being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

To give a full effect to the exercise, a planning team is already in the State selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the “unprecedented” operation.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who has been measured in issuing official statements on the oncoming exercise, briefed the President on the plan he intends to flag off shortly.

President Buhari who expressed sadness over the recent attacks in the State extended his condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

