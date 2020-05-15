Presh Boy releases a new song titled “High Hopes” featuring Nice B and Preshie, Produced by Donkayyz.

“High Hopes” is a motivational song for all that talks about the hustle and the stress of life. The song, is a rhythmic earnest prayer for God to bless the hustle of every hardworking individual.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The song which it’s catchy chorus #High Hopes# motivates one to strive in the hustle and grind in reaching the next level. There’s always a God for the hopeless, that never looses Hopes.

Listen, Enjoy and share below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Presh-Boy-High-Hopes-Ft.-Nice-B-Preshie.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Presh Boy – “High Hopes” ft. Nice B, Preshie appeared first on tooXclusive.