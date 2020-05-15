Presh Boy – “High Hopes” ft. Nice B, Preshie

Presh Boy releases a new song titled “High Hopes” featuring Nice B and Preshie, Produced by Donkayyz.
“High Hopes” is a motivational song for all that talks about the hustle and the stress of life. The song, is a rhythmic earnest prayer for God to bless the hustle of every hardworking individual.
The song which it’s catchy chorus #High Hopes# motivates one to strive in the hustle and grind in reaching the next level. There’s always a God for the hopeless, that never looses Hopes.
