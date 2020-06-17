Premier League Fixtures Preview As Arsenal Seek Redemption Against City

The Premier League was put on hold since mid-March due to COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Twitter/Premier League.

The Premier League returns on Wednesday with Manchester City and Arsenal battling one another in one of the mouth-watering fixtures.

Manchester City are second-place on the league log with 57 points, 25 behind leaders, Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men will only need a miracle to overtake the Reds who will play Everton in their first game after the break occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Arsenal on the other hand, are ninth on the table having garnered 40 points from 28 matches (they have a game at hand).

City have won all last five matches against the Gunners and will want to extend their winning run tonight.

In the other Premier League fixture for the day, Aston Villa will be away to Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane.

Aston Villa, battling for survival, will fancy a win against the Blades who are chasing a Champions League spot and on 7th position on the table.

– ‘Odd Experience’ –

With all games being played behind closed doors, players will have to get used to the eerie silence in the usually raucous stands.

Piping crowd chants into stadiums, cardboard cut-outs of supporters and live video fan walls will add colour but the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters admitted there would be something missing without fans.

“It is going to be an odd experience without fans at the stadia,” he said. “We are going to start to witness it from tomorrow evening and the Premier League won’t be back with a capital ‘B’ until fans are back.”

About 300 people will be allowed in stadiums for each match, with strict health protocols in place.

There will be widespread disinfection of changing facilities, dugouts, matchballs, goalposts, corner flags and substitution boards.

People other than players and coaching staff on team benches must wear face coverings.

Players have been told to maintain social-distancing during goal celebrations and banned from spitting.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES FOR TODAY

Below are the Premier League fixtures for today as well as the kickoff times:

