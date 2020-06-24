Premier League Clubs Vie For Paris Saint-Germain Captain Thiago Silva

Premier League clubs are vying for Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva as the Brazilian defender is keen on playing in the English top-flight.
Silva’s contract with the Ligue 1 Champions will expire at the end of the season, the defender has been offered new term by Paris Saint-Germain but the former AC Milan star rejected the new club’s terms.
According to the report in Goal, Silva has instructed his agents to find him a club in England.
Silva has been linked with a move back to Serie A but he is keen on playing in the Premier League with Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers all in the race to snap up the veteran defender.
source:- fcnaija