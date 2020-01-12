Pregnant woman crushed to death in Delta accident

A pregnant woman was on Saturday crushed to death by a Delta Line Hiace bus along the Onitsha-Asaba expressway by Coker Junction, in Oshimili South L.G.A, Delta State.

The incident occurred when the deceased stood on the median awaiting an opportunity to cross the road. The Nation gathered that the Delta Line bus with the registration number DT273B2B had a failed brake and rammed into the woman.

It was learnt that the deceased was with another man on the same spot when the accident occurred but the man escaped.

Eyewitnesses said the driver took to his heels when the accident occurred for fear of being lynched. Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) had a hectic time evacuating the bus and the corpse from the scene.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...