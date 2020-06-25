Pregnant Ciara Showcases Her blossoming Baby Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos
Ciara is gearing up to welcome her third child with her husband and NFL star, Russell Wilson.
The American singer, 34, took to Instagram to showcase her blossoming baby bump while posing in a pink fringed bikini.
For Russell, it will be his second child with Ciara, who had her first child with rapper, Future.
See full photos below…