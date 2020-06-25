Categories
Pregnant Ciara Showcases Her blossoming Baby Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos

Ciara is gearing up to welcome her third child with her husband and NFL star, Russell Wilson.

The American singer, 34, took to Instagram to showcase her blossoming baby bump while posing in a pink fringed bikini.

For Russell, it will be his second child with Ciara, who had her first child with rapper, Future.

See full photos below…

