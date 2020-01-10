Postmaster General targets more revenue

Our Reporter

Postmaster General (PMG) of the Federation/CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr Ismail Adewusi, has promised to block all revenue leakages in the organisation for effective service delivery.

Adewusi made the promise while addressing NIPOST workers at the organisation’s headquarters in Abuja. A statement on Thursday by NIPOST’s General Manager, Communications, Mr Franklyn Alao, said the PMG promised to create an impact in the first 100 days of his assumption of office.

He said: ”It is important to implement the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy’s directives on the use of POS for all transactions across post offices in Nigeria in order to block revenue leakages. ”

Adewusi promised to address the enormous challenges of infrastructural decay and low morale among the workers due to poor welfare bedeviling the organisation.

The PMG was appointed on December 24, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Mr Bisi Adegbuyi.

NAN reports that Adewusi is a trained Economist from Keio University, Tokyo. He is a former banker and a former finance commissioner in Lagos State.

