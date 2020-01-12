Post-Civil War: Reconciliation Efforts Were Not Pushed Hard, Says Babangida

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida speaks on the nation’s civil war during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight on January 11, 2020.

Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired) says all the efforts made to reconcile Nigerians in the aftermath of the civil war, which ended 50 years ago, have had limited impact because they were not consistently pushed by the authorities.

Babangida stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight.

The ex-military ruler who fought in the Nigerian army during the 30-month battle lauded initiatives such as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the unity schools set up across the country.

READ ALSO: ‘It Is Unlawful For Buhari’s Daughter To Use Presidential Jet For Private Affairs’ – Falana

He, however, wants the Federal Government to do more by consistently pushing hard to achieve their objectives.

“For example, the NYSC, unity schools.. I think we didn’t push it hard,” he said.

“We should have pushed all those hard so that people from different parts of the country can say that we met at unity schools together”.

Newsnight airs every Monday on Channels Television at 9:00 pm.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...