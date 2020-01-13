POS police

WHAT will extortionate policemen think of next? A shocking video of a police officer with a Point of Sale (POS) machine, demanding Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards from people in a vehicle shows that extortionate policemen don’t care if their actions give the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) a bad name. The police officer allegedly used the cards he collected to transfer money to his account.

A report said: “In the video, one of the passengers was heard telling the officer whose name is yet to be known, to take it easy with his ATM card to avoid damaging it.

“Another passenger was equally heard insisting that he would never hand over his ATM card to the officer. The man who can best be described as one who knows his right argued that he has not seen a police officer in Nigeria demanding ATM card from civilians.

“Though he spoke in pidgin, his words were properly understood. His words: “I will not give you my ATM. There is nothing on earth that would make me hand it over to you. I haven’t seen a police officer demanding ATM from people.”

The video was damaging enough to attract the attention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu. The NPF said in a statement on January 10: “The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.

“The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.”

It’s reassuring that the police authorities have launched an investigation into the embarrassing incident. Police extortion is particularly inexcusable because the police are supposed to enforce the law and not to break the law. When policemen become extortionists, they demonstrate that those paid to enforce the law are not always on the side of the law.

The video represents a new low in the history of police extortion in the country. It suggests that extortionate policemen are getting worse. The police authorities shouldn’t allow this new approach to extortion to further damage the image of the police force. POS machines aren’t needed by policemen to maintain law and order.

