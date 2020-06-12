Portah X Dremo – “Reason”

Portah X Dremo Friendship Creates a Party-Anthem On “Reason”

LAGOS, LAG – Out across streaming platforms, Afropop talent Portah releases his single titled “Reason.” The singer features longtime friend Dremo on the record, which follows a set of staggered activities. “Reason” shows a more reflective side of the Ibadan-famous artist.

Scoring early hits with records such as “Ogara Gan” and “Money Crazy”, Portah rose to prominence in music circles around Ibadan and environs. The singer’s gift of delivering hard-hitting club bangers, boosted by the bubbly social life in the city, endeared him to a group of admirers.

Now, Portah is out to earn spots on playlists nationwide. The singer relies on modish Nigerian pop sound and melodic singing to score his point. “I don blow on the run. If you don’t know, now you know,” he affectionately sings. Dremo’s knowing voice delivers witty lines about the hustle story and

life’s pleasures.

The music teaches and equally thrills. With Reason, Portah reminds us of his undeniable talent and leaves an impression for new listeners.

“Reason Lyrics“

Portah leleyi o

O ni reason

Yeye

Codename

Ti Mo fi n reason

Ogg

Verse 1:

One time for the money

Two times for the show

I don blow wan ni roni

If you no know now you know 2x

Chorus:

O ni reason

Ti mo fi n reason

O ni season

To mari opportunity

Use it !

Oya baby jeka sagalo

Make I push you like a wheel barrow

Baby jeka gbe garo

Emi ti Mo timu dogoyaro eh 2x

Verse

See all the boys wanna party

Oya eko Hennessy wole

All the girls wanna shaye

Tori kosi nkan to kan aye

Oh baby you see I swear

The way wey you do me

I can’t tell nobody

The way wey e dey do me for body

I can’t tell my mommy, mommy ye

Cos all my guys are money spenders

When they hammer many ginger

Kosi fila for my niggas

Omo this one you go feel am

Omotena, Monalisa

On the dance floor wa jeka dancia

For the corner girls burning para

Omo Mo ti mara see as I Dey stagger

Chorus

O ni reason

Ti mo fi n reason

O ni reason ti Mo fi n reason

O ni season

To mari opportunity

Use it !

Dremo’s rap

How many years e go take till we blow

Album melo lama drop lati ba Davido

Make I no use work kill myself

I’m out with few friends

3 girls in the Benz and 3 for Chevrolet eh

Omoge kemi rora gbese take it easy o

You Dey confuse this girls with your back

Oya rora redi o

Got a lotta money to spend on you

I’ll make your rich friends depends on you

Cos I’m the life of the party

And baby mi like to faaji

She call me young alhaji

My money no be audio

Go ram am like jiggy jago

—

PORTAH LIFE

