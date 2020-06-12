Portah X Dremo – “Reason”

Portah X Dremo Friendship Creates a Party-Anthem On “Reason”
LAGOS, LAG – Out across streaming platforms, Afropop talent Portah releases his single titled “Reason.” The singer features longtime friend Dremo on the record, which follows a set of staggered activities. “Reason” shows a more reflective side of the Ibadan-famous artist.
Scoring early hits with records such as “Ogara Gan” and “Money Crazy”, Portah rose to prominence in music circles around Ibadan and environs. The singer’s gift of delivering hard-hitting club bangers, boosted by the bubbly social life in the city, endeared him to a group of admirers.
Now, Portah is out to earn spots on playlists nationwide. The singer relies on modish Nigerian pop sound and melodic singing to score his point. “I don blow on the run. If you don’t know, now you know,” he affectionately sings. Dremo’s knowing voice delivers witty lines about the hustle story and
life’s pleasures.
The music teaches and equally thrills. With Reason, Portah reminds us of his undeniable talent and leaves an impression for new listeners.
Listen and Enjoy below
“Reason Lyrics“
Portah leleyi o
O ni reason
Yeye
Codename
Ti Mo fi n reason
Ogg
Verse 1:
One time for the money
Two times for the show
I don blow wan ni roni
If you no know now you know 2x
Chorus:
O ni reason
Ti mo fi n reason
O ni season
To mari opportunity
Use it !
Oya baby jeka sagalo
Make I push you like a wheel barrow
Baby jeka gbe garo
Emi ti Mo timu dogoyaro eh 2x
Verse
See all the boys wanna party
Oya eko Hennessy wole
All the girls wanna shaye
Tori kosi nkan to kan aye
Oh baby you see I swear
The way wey you do me
I can’t tell nobody
The way wey e dey do me for body
I can’t tell my mommy, mommy ye
Cos all my guys are money spenders
When they hammer many ginger
Kosi fila for my niggas
Omo this one you go feel am
Omotena, Monalisa
On the dance floor wa jeka dancia
For the corner girls burning para
Omo Mo ti mara see as I Dey stagger
Chorus
O ni reason
Ti mo fi n reason
O ni reason ti Mo fi n reason
O ni season
To mari opportunity
Use it !
Dremo’s rap
How many years e go take till we blow
Album melo lama drop lati ba Davido
Make I no use work kill myself
I’m out with few friends
3 girls in the Benz and 3 for Chevrolet eh
Omoge kemi rora gbese take it easy o
You Dey confuse this girls with your back
Oya rora redi o
Got a lotta money to spend on you
I’ll make your rich friends depends on you
Cos I’m the life of the party
And baby mi like to faaji
She call me young alhaji
My money no be audio
Go ram am like jiggy jago
—
PORTAH LIFE
