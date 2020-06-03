Popular Singer, D’banj Accused Of R*pe

Popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, has been accused of rape by Otunba Benjamin Ese Action, who released details of the ALLEGED 2018 rape incident.

Social media users have been left outraged with the prevalence of rape in Nigeria, as many celebrities and key figures called for a stop to it.

Taking to Instagram, D’banj showed support to rape victims as he called for a stop to the menace while also calling for justice for every victim. He wrote; “#NoMeansNo We Need to Raise Our Sons right and Teach them to love and Respect Women .We Need Justice for Our GIRLS…Say NO to Rape, Racism, tribalism. Let us stop living in FEAR and HATE ,and start living in LOVE .”

Talent Manager and Model scouts, Otunba Benjamin Ese Action, then took to Instagram to urge D’banj to take down the post in which he showed solidary with rape victims, as he claimed the singer himself is a rapist.

Otunba Benjamin Ese Action in a lengthy Instagram post narrated how D’banj ALLEGEDLY raped a friend of his in the year 2018.

The Model Scout Wrote;

“How you have the courage to post about rape is what baffles me. Quick story time,On the 30th of December 2018 at eko Atlantic an event called splash off which was an all white party,franklin your manager then invited my friend to the party,On getting there Dbanj sighted her and sent few people to talk to her but she refused.

My friend left the party and went to glee hotel in Vi where she was lodged by her friend franklin cos my friend couldn’t go back to the mainland that day. My friend got a call from oyinda who at that time was dating dbanjs friend, telling my friend the amount of money dbanj was ready to spend on her if he agrees,but my friend turned down the offer because she wasn’t interested.

Dbanj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria island at midnight 2:40am and collected the spare key from the receptionist, obviously it’s dbanj a fucking celebrity rapist, he would be given a spare key, got into my friends room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked,Kept his fingers in her Vagina and repeatedly raped her.

My friend was crying and dbanj turned deaf ears how wicked and heartless!!! And immediately he did that Dbanj left. So you still have the right to post on Rape it’s been two years my friend has been traumatized over this. And as at yesterday she threatened to commit suicide, she’s so livid and mad seeing a rapist like you post this.

Take this post down and stop clouting, stop being a preacher of Rape cos you’re a rapist. I know I don’t have the power to push this but all Rapist will die a miserable deaths! #wearetired”

