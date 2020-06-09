Popular Nigerian Slay Queen And Alleged Serial Debtor, Teju Pretty Disgraced By A Cloth Vendor Over 45K

Popular Nigerian Snapchat Slay Queen, Teju Pretty has been disgraced by an Instagram vendor whose item she wore without paying for.

She reportedly gave excuses at first before insulting the vendor who asked why she was yet to transfer the money for the items she bought. Teju went on to announce that she is doing a N45k giveaway and also tagged other vendors on the items she was yet to pay for.

The angry Instagram vendor stormed her house this morning with a soldier, and eventually got back her money. This is however not the first time Teju Pretty will be involved in a “cloth scandal”.

