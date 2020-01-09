Popular Nigerian Journalist, Janet Mba-Afolabi Becomes Queen In Osun (Photo)

Award-winning journalist, Janet Mba-Afolabi, publisher of The Scroll magazine, and a former director of Insider has become the Queen of Apomu, Headquarters of Isokan Local government area of Osun State.

This is by virtue of her husband, Oba-elect Kayode Afolabi, becoming the king of the town. The Senior journalist made a post today:

“Dear Friends and colleagues, I’m pleased to inform you that my husband, Kayode Afolabi has been made the new king of Apomu, Headquarters of Isokan Local government area of Osun State.

His appointment was approved by Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on January 6, 2020. The installation took place Tuesday, January 7 in Apomu Town.Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has congratulated Afolabi on his installation and hailed the choice of Afolabi as the new Alapomu.”

See more photos below:

