Popular Nigerian Broadcaster, Dan Foster Dies Of Coronavirus

Popular Nigerian-American broadcaster, Dan Foster is dead.

The ex-Coolfm on-air personality and Radio Host, allegedly died of COVID-19 today Wednesday, June 17th 2020.

He also worked with Inspiration FM, City FM and Classic FM.

Daniel ‘Dan’ Foster, who is popularly known as The Big Dawg was formerly a judge on the 2007 “Idols West Africa” and a judge on “Nigeria’s Got Talent” alongside Kate Henshaw and Yibo Koko.

Leave a Reply

