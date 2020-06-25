Categories
Popular Ilorin Kayanmata Seller Buys 3 Cars Worth N25M In A Day After Buying Lekki Mansion (Photos)

A popular Kayanmata seller @Queenskincareproduct on Instagram has shocked social media users by buying 3 brand new automobiles. 

The cars are: a 2020 Toyota Camry which costs N19Million; a 2008 Toyota Camry which costs N2.8Million and a Lexus RX 330 which costs N3Million. 

Her lastest acquisitions are coming just few weeks after she bought a mansion in Lekki. She shared the photos of the cars on her page with fans going crazy.

However, many people have expressed reservations as to the true source of her wealth. See photos below:  

