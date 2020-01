Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and his family met with Pope Francis who honored him with a Knight title.

Announcing it on his Facebook :

“Yesterday, I was bestowed with a special honour by His Holiness, Pope Francis as a Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory the Great (KCSG) at the Vatican.”

