Politics, diplomacy and desperation

Dayo Sobowale

 

In  a turbulent,  desperate   world, fear stricken by a murderous and rampaging pandemic,  diplomacy can be a stabilizing factor.

That  is very  much at play in the way China and the US  are still at  each other’s throat over the source of the pandemic,  without abandoning the  all important   diplomacy  and   trade talks which  will aid their post pandemic recovery even though they  do not know when  that will be.

It  explains why in the complex power play of Israeli  politics the incumbent and powerful PM, Boonyamin Netanyahu    has negotiated,  after several   deadlocked  elections,  to be Foreign Minister in 18  months time when  his present rival  power takes over as PM .

Even  in Nigeria the appointment of a former Foreign Affairs Minister  Prof   Ibrahim  Gambari  as   the  new Chief  of Staff to the  Nigerian  President is not only  a tribute and acknowledgement  of the importance of diplomacy.

It provides further proof that at home and abroad,  a nation needs a stabilizing rod  such that it does not descend  into the type  of murky partisan politics which  is best  typified   by the bitter  pandemic and   presidential   election year politics , going on in the US   nowadays.

Today ,  charity begins at  home and I am  happy  as a writer  on Global  Economy and Politics  with  the appointment of a distinguished Nigerian  diplomat as the  Chief of Staff to  the  Nigerian President.

Let  me confess that at  first I thought  that the appointment was beneath the reputation and accomplishments of the new Chief  of  Staff,    who  was almost a UN  Secretary  General  next to   then  UN boss Ban Ki Moon as Under Secretary General .

It  was like  asking  Kofi  Annan to be Chief of Staff  to the Ghanaian President.  That would have been unthinkable  but  here we are in Nigeria and the equivalent is happening and we are thanking our stars  that  it has happened.

Especially  in a pandemic which I have promised never to call by its  name  again  till  it has passed.  This  appointment  is not about ambition and politics alone,  and  you  cannot   say  rightly   that  ‘ambition   should   be made  of   sterner stuff  ‘as in Shakespeare’s   Julius Caesar.

This  is because the appointee brings impeccable  diplomatic skills to  enhance governance in the Nigerian presidency . Of course the confidence for the job matters   especially   to handle  Nigeria’s very  clever, smart and overreaching politicians and leaders and the new  Chief of Staff  has that and he knows it .

On  his arrival  at the Presidency he reportedly  said  the ‘ President   needs  my loyalty, competence and support.  ‘Those  are the words of a time tested administrator  and leader in his own right  who  knows  his onions.

I wish  the new Chief of Staff a successful tenure  as he  tries   first   to   manoeuvre from his   office,    to rein in the fear  and panic with which  we are managing this epidemic. Our  strategy  to contain it   so  far makes   us look and speak like  the doomed gladiators in Ancient  Rome at the  arena who  saluted  Caesar  before facing their certain death with the salutation – ‘ Hail  Caesar, we  who  are about to die,  salute  you ‘.

Definitely Nigerians as a people  and a nation  deserve  a different and hugely better fate against this nasty pandemic and the new Chief of Staff should diplomatically  help  us out to survive and   outlive this viral scourge.

It  is necessary  to dwell on the strategies to  contain this pandemic here at home and abroad  even  on a topic like today’s.  In New  York  the governor said 10000 New Yorkers  would die in50 days time  but at the end of a month when the virus peaked and came down  18000 people had  died.

Similarly a  UNICEF report blared loudly  that 171000 Nigerian  Children  risk death in 6  months. Such alarming and frightening  forecasts  must  have led to why an  African  nation, Burundi just asked the visiting World  Health Organisation   team   visiting his nation to just pack  and leave their  country.

It  may  explain why  even Kogi  State asked the  Federal Pandemic  experts to leave or be quarantined since it seemed they wanted to establish that the state has a case of the pandemic when that state  had insisted it did not  have any.

Really  what is wrong in that ? Must every where be like Italy, UK or  the US   in terms of huge daily  deaths ? Definitely  not.  Our governments  should  focus on strict hygiene standards  and social  distancing , tracking  and testing.

They  should  decide firmly  on wearing  of face masks. The  recent parody of the number  of those without face masks   in  public  noticeably outnumbering those  wearing masks makes a mockery  of  government efforts.

It  is not peculiar  to Nigeria  though   as those in buses and trains in England  did  the same when the lockdown was opened. In  Nigeria the sheer  number of those without face masks made those of us  wearing them look like the really  sick people.

It  is as confusing as it is dangerous. Our  governments should  find a way  to enforce   pandemic    laws  without  making an ass  of   the law  and without the  police  making a meal of it or  the government  losing unnecessarily,   the votes and confidence of the electorate that put it in power before the pandemic.

Let  me now show  that I  understand very  much Prof  Ibrahim Gambari’s  pledge of loyalty,  competence and support  to the Nigerian  president.

First   I  say  that in an  elective democracy that is how  it should be. This terrain is unlike the professor’s main terrain of International Relations and Diplomacy  where there are no permanent  friends but permanent  interests.

The  Chief  of Staff  must  do the president’s bidding and   protect  his interests  and the party  that  put him in power in two    presidential  elections in 2015  and in 2019. Let  me  use an  American  illustration to make  my point.

The  US  Department  of Justice   recently   dropped a case of lying against former US National Security Adviser Michael  Flynn, who  served as a General  under former President Barak  Obama who warned incoming President Donald  Trump  not to have anything to do with Flynn.

When  a reporter asked US Attorney  General William  Barr  how history  will   judge  him on  the drop of the charges against   Flynn  by the Department of Justice under his purview,  AG  Barr   replied that history is written  by the winners.

By  the way  former President Obama’s  grouse with Flynn was that the general  was  too harsh with Islamic Fundamentalism  in his   recommendations.  Indeed,  in one of his write ups that  I read, Flynn  called Islam  ‘a weaponised faith.’ But  Obama’s  aversion of Flynn made him  a good attraction for Trump    who  gave  him the post  of National  Security  Adviser.   Such   is American politics  for  now,  made  more  bitter  by this  biting and  killing pandemic   that  Trump  cannot control  in his reelection bid this year.

That   also   is the nature   desperate   politics  our  consummate diplomat  in the office of Chief of Staff  of the Nigerian President  must contend with,  in a period  of a killing pandemic,  globally  and in Nigeria   especially.  Once  again – From the fury  of this pandemic, Good  Lord Deliver Nigeria. Amen.

 

