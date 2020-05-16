Politics, diplomacy and desperation

Dayo Sobowale

In a turbulent, desperate world, fear stricken by a murderous and rampaging pandemic, diplomacy can be a stabilizing factor.

That is very much at play in the way China and the US are still at each other’s throat over the source of the pandemic, without abandoning the all important diplomacy and trade talks which will aid their post pandemic recovery even though they do not know when that will be.

It explains why in the complex power play of Israeli politics the incumbent and powerful PM, Boonyamin Netanyahu has negotiated, after several deadlocked elections, to be Foreign Minister in 18 months time when his present rival power takes over as PM .

Even in Nigeria the appointment of a former Foreign Affairs Minister Prof Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to the Nigerian President is not only a tribute and acknowledgement of the importance of diplomacy.

It provides further proof that at home and abroad, a nation needs a stabilizing rod such that it does not descend into the type of murky partisan politics which is best typified by the bitter pandemic and presidential election year politics , going on in the US nowadays.

Today , charity begins at home and I am happy as a writer on Global Economy and Politics with the appointment of a distinguished Nigerian diplomat as the Chief of Staff to the Nigerian President.

Let me confess that at first I thought that the appointment was beneath the reputation and accomplishments of the new Chief of Staff, who was almost a UN Secretary General next to then UN boss Ban Ki Moon as Under Secretary General .

It was like asking Kofi Annan to be Chief of Staff to the Ghanaian President. That would have been unthinkable but here we are in Nigeria and the equivalent is happening and we are thanking our stars that it has happened.

Especially in a pandemic which I have promised never to call by its name again till it has passed. This appointment is not about ambition and politics alone, and you cannot say rightly that ‘ambition should be made of sterner stuff ‘as in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar.

This is because the appointee brings impeccable diplomatic skills to enhance governance in the Nigerian presidency . Of course the confidence for the job matters especially to handle Nigeria’s very clever, smart and overreaching politicians and leaders and the new Chief of Staff has that and he knows it .

On his arrival at the Presidency he reportedly said the ‘ President needs my loyalty, competence and support. ‘Those are the words of a time tested administrator and leader in his own right who knows his onions.

I wish the new Chief of Staff a successful tenure as he tries first to manoeuvre from his office, to rein in the fear and panic with which we are managing this epidemic. Our strategy to contain it so far makes us look and speak like the doomed gladiators in Ancient Rome at the arena who saluted Caesar before facing their certain death with the salutation – ‘ Hail Caesar, we who are about to die, salute you ‘.

Definitely Nigerians as a people and a nation deserve a different and hugely better fate against this nasty pandemic and the new Chief of Staff should diplomatically help us out to survive and outlive this viral scourge.

It is necessary to dwell on the strategies to contain this pandemic here at home and abroad even on a topic like today’s. In New York the governor said 10000 New Yorkers would die in50 days time but at the end of a month when the virus peaked and came down 18000 people had died.

Similarly a UNICEF report blared loudly that 171000 Nigerian Children risk death in 6 months. Such alarming and frightening forecasts must have led to why an African nation, Burundi just asked the visiting World Health Organisation team visiting his nation to just pack and leave their country.

It may explain why even Kogi State asked the Federal Pandemic experts to leave or be quarantined since it seemed they wanted to establish that the state has a case of the pandemic when that state had insisted it did not have any.

Really what is wrong in that ? Must every where be like Italy, UK or the US in terms of huge daily deaths ? Definitely not. Our governments should focus on strict hygiene standards and social distancing , tracking and testing.

They should decide firmly on wearing of face masks. The recent parody of the number of those without face masks in public noticeably outnumbering those wearing masks makes a mockery of government efforts.

It is not peculiar to Nigeria though as those in buses and trains in England did the same when the lockdown was opened. In Nigeria the sheer number of those without face masks made those of us wearing them look like the really sick people.

It is as confusing as it is dangerous. Our governments should find a way to enforce pandemic laws without making an ass of the law and without the police making a meal of it or the government losing unnecessarily, the votes and confidence of the electorate that put it in power before the pandemic.

Let me now show that I understand very much Prof Ibrahim Gambari’s pledge of loyalty, competence and support to the Nigerian president.

First I say that in an elective democracy that is how it should be. This terrain is unlike the professor’s main terrain of International Relations and Diplomacy where there are no permanent friends but permanent interests.

The Chief of Staff must do the president’s bidding and protect his interests and the party that put him in power in two presidential elections in 2015 and in 2019. Let me use an American illustration to make my point.

The US Department of Justice recently dropped a case of lying against former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who served as a General under former President Barak Obama who warned incoming President Donald Trump not to have anything to do with Flynn.

When a reporter asked US Attorney General William Barr how history will judge him on the drop of the charges against Flynn by the Department of Justice under his purview, AG Barr replied that history is written by the winners.

By the way former President Obama’s grouse with Flynn was that the general was too harsh with Islamic Fundamentalism in his recommendations. Indeed, in one of his write ups that I read, Flynn called Islam ‘a weaponised faith.’ But Obama’s aversion of Flynn made him a good attraction for Trump who gave him the post of National Security Adviser. Such is American politics for now, made more bitter by this biting and killing pandemic that Trump cannot control in his reelection bid this year.

That also is the nature desperate politics our consummate diplomat in the office of Chief of Staff of the Nigerian President must contend with, in a period of a killing pandemic, globally and in Nigeria especially. Once again – From the fury of this pandemic, Good Lord Deliver Nigeria. Amen.

