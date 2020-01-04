Police warn abandoned vehicles’ owners

Our Reporter

The Ogun State Police Command on Friday warned owners of abandoned and recovered vehicles and motorcyles parked at the Adatan Division in Abeokuta to remove their vehicles within 14 days or risk forfeiture.

The vehicles, according to a statement issued by the police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, ‘’are one green Nissan Almera (SMK 629XA); one Nissan Sunny (GBE 548 XA) and one unregistered blue Honda car.

‘’Others are two unregistered TVS motorcycles; one unregistered DEGAB motorcycle; four unregistered motorcycles; one Bajaj motorcycle (KSF 814Q); one Haojue motorcycle(TTN 896VU);one unregistered Qlink motorcycle; one Lifan motorcycle(QV 161 LND); one Bajaj motorcycle(AAB 013 UX); one Bajaj motorcycle (Q78AKD); two Lifan motorcycles (QT 123 KRD); one Skygo motorcycle(QL 312 AKD) and one unregistered Lifan motorcycle.’’

Oyeyemi urged owners of the affected vehicles to visit the police station with proofs of ownership.

