Police, vigilantes kill 9 bandits in Niger

Justina Asishana – Minna

Nine bandits have been killed in an exchange of fire with the Police and local vigilantes in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Three other bandits were lynched to death by angry villagers in the council.

The incident occurred when the bandits tried to invade Karaya Mahanga and Bakachi villages in the local government area at 2.30 am yesterday. The bandits met with stiff resistance from the police and vigilantes who they engaged in a gun battle.

The villages in the area have been victims of recent bandit attacks in the past two months.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed this to our Correspondent in Minna.

He said the armed bandits had engaged the police and local vigilante in a gun battle at Makujeri village which is less than four kilometers from Kagara headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area.

