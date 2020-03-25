Police to enforce Masari’s order on COVID-19 in Katsina

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday evening in the state capital vowed to ensure full compliance to the directive of the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari on measures aimed at curtailing the spread of Corona virus in the state

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Buba Sanusi, at the command’s headquarter in Katsina, the Police Public Relationship Officer, Gambo Isah, disclosed that the CP has directed superior officers to release all bail-able suspects in their detention.

He further warned against unnecessary detention of suspects in station so as to prevent spread of the virus.

He said, ” It is pertinent and imperative at this moment to reiterate the commitment of the Katsina state Police Command, under the leadership of CP Sanusi Buba, on the measures taken by the State Governor and the Inspector-General of Police aimed at containing the COVID-19, pandemic.’’

‘’there should be a total ban on social gathering and events in the state and businesses organizations were expected to provide hand sanitizers or sterilize water for washing of hands before entry of any person into their premises and to provide equipment for checking of temperatures’’.

“Area Commanders/DPOs/CID/SARS/SIB have been directed to release on bail all suspects whose offences are bail-able and also to avoid unnecessary detention of suspects.”

He then called members of the public to minimize their movement and stay in their respective homes to avoid contracting the virus, adding that they can reach the Command through the following emergency lines: 08156977777, 09053872247, 08075391255