Police Stop Ajimobi-Led APC From Entering Party National Secretariat

Members of All Progressives Congress, APC National Working Committee led by former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi have been prevented by the Police from gaining access into the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu is to hold a meeting with APC National Working Committee members.

The Ajimobi-led faction of the party is loyal to the suspended National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole.

