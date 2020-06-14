Police Reveal Final Decision On Rape Allegation Against Chelsea Star

The Metropolitan Police has released a statement on the rape allegation brought up against Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

In the statement released Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said: “A man arrested on Sunday, 17 May following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action.

“The incident is therefore no longer being investigated by police.”

Hudson-Odoi was arrested on May 17 during the coronavirus lockdown and released on bail but the BBC now reports the player will not face any further action on an allegation of rape.

The England international wrote on Twitter: “At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me.

“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared.

“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action.”

The forward added: “I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period.

“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with a great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform

Chelsea have declined to comment but this would be a big relief for the club.

