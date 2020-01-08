Police promote 10,114 officers since January 2019

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Police have promoted 10,114 officers on merit since January 2019 when Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, took office.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony of 40 newly promoted Commissioners of Police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Adamu said any organisation that does not or delays recognising the potentials of its personnel and rewarding those eligible as at when due, stands the risk of retaining crops of highly demotivated officers who would not be optimally dedicated to standards and goals of the institution.

Giving a breakdown of the promotions so far, he said 7,127 Inspectors have been promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP); 1, 375 ASP to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP); 498 DSPs to Superintendents of Police (SP); 566 SPs to Chìef Superintendents of Police (CSP); 150 CSPs to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP); 273 ACPs to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and 75 DCPs to Commissioners of Police (CPs).

Others are: 35 CPs to Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG), and 14 AIGs to Deputy Inspectors of Police (DIGs).

Adamu said the newly promoted CPs fit into his human capacity development requirement and expressed confidence that they will deploy their wealth of experience towards supporting the police in attaining its mandate, especially at this crucial time in the nation’s internal security evolution.

Addressing the newly promoted CPs, Adamu reminded them that to who much is given, much more shall be expected.

“Crime as you know, is a dynamic and increasing complex phenomenon and the nation demands of you higher level of loyalty, courage and professional competence needed to move the Nigeria Police and indeed, the nation to the next level in relation to internal security. In furtherance to this, some of you shall be deployed to critical duty posts where your strength of character and professionalism shall be optimally tested,” he said.

The IGP said the capacity of human assets of any organization, particularly, at strategic management level is fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandate of such institution.

Adamu said the rapidly changing dynamic of crime and the attendant increasing threat to security requires quality police managers that have the requisite professional knowledge, experience and competency to effectively provide leadership directed at managing such internal security realities.

He said since his appointment as IGP he has been collaborating effectively with the Police Service Commission (PSC) in ensuring that appropriate processes as emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers with unblemished records for promotion.

“This is a strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce of the Nigeria Police in committing to the duty of addressing current and emerging internal security threats,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the PSC for supporting their reform agenda and aiding in the attainment of their human capacity development initiatives.

One of the newly promoted Commissioners of Police, Mrs Evelyn Peterside expressed gratitude to God, the IGP and the PSC on the promotion in recognition of their hard work and commitment.

She said women if given the opportunity could prove they have the capacity to deliver on their mandates.

She promised to work hard justify the confidence reposed in them through their promotion.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...