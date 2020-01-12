Police On Red Alert As Supreme Court Rules On Sokoto Governorship Tussle

Sokoto State Police Command has deployed over one thousand conventional and plain cloth officers as the Supreme Court of Nigeria is set to hear the appeal brought before it by the Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), in the 2019 Governorship, as well as the Supplementary Elections, Ahmed Aliyu

The State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, who disclosed this in Sokoto, on Sunday through a press statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer ASP Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar.

He said the measure was to ensure that peace reigns before and after the hearing.

Mr. Ka’oje’s particular attention was being focussed on the Sokoto metropolis and its environs, as well as on some strategic locations within their vicinities.

The Commissioner of Police has also vowed that the strategy would be maintained until further notice, in line with the recent directive issued by the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), on a 24-hour, nationwide red alert.

Kaoje expressed delight that zero-violence was witnessed during last Friday’s Congregational prayers, across the state.

