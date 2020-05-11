Police Officer Arrested For Killing 52-year-old Man In Abuja

A police officer has been arrested by the FCT Police Command for shooting a man dead on Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered an investigation.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer, made the announcement in a press release on Monday.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The gunshot incident that caused the death of 52 -year-old Solomon Eze occurred at Karimo on Sunday at about 6:00pm.

“The Policeman identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, and currently in detention”, the statement said.

While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, Ciroma assured the public that the command will be transparent in its investigation.

The commissioner added that the findings of the probe will be made public.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

