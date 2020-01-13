Police nab five for stealing underwear

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The police have arrested five persons, including three teenagers, for allegedly stealing female underwear for ritual purposes.

Gold Enyinnaya, 23, Amarachi Akomas, 26 and three others were nabbed by operatives from Ojo Police Station, Ilufe, Ojo, Lagos.

Police spokesman DSP Bala Elkana said the officers, following a tip-off last Friday, arrested a teenager around 8am at Ilufe, Ojo for allegedly stealing female underwear from clothesline.

The suspect, he said, confessed that for the past one year, he had been stealing female underwear from houses in Ojo and its environs.

“He usually hands over the stolen underwear to Enyinnaya, Akomas and two others, who are teenagers in Ojo. The suspects have been arrested and they confessed to committing the crime. Detectives recovered some stolen female underwear from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing. The suspects will be charged to court,” Elkana said.

The police have arrested a notorious traffic robbery suspect and a cult leader on the wanted list.

Elkana said detectives from Bariga Police Station on Saturday, around 11:15pm, nabbed Sodiq Olowolayemo, 23, of 10, Onenaya Street, Bariga.

Olowolayemo, he said, conspired with Bamidele Moses aka ‘badoo’ and robbed Jude Saka of his Bajaj motorcycle last Wednesday.

“His accomplice was initially arrested by detectives from Bariga and transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Friday. The suspect has been on the police wanted list for series of traffic robberies and cult violent attacks in Bariga. Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the suspect be transferred to SARS for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

