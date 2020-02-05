Police Inspector Charged With Murder ‘Kills Self’ To Evade Trial

File photo

A police inspector facing murder charges in Lagos State has reportedly killed himself to evade trial.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that the police officer, Inspector Okon Essien, was detained at the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) cell in Yaba before killing himself on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Elkana, the suspect was arrested at Akodo on Friday last week along with three of his colleagues.

They include Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun, and Sergeant Ovbioghi Joseph.

The statement said, “The police officers were said to have intercepted four suspects namely, Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Usman Stanley. and Prosper Okoye along Area 12, Offshore Oil Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo.

“Inspector Okon Essien was alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Hassan Usman Stanley resulting to his death.”

The command’s spokesman added that the policemen were thereafter arrested and taken to the State CID, Yaba for investigation.

“While in custody, the said Inspector Okon Essien is alleged to have killed himself. His corpse is deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement added.

