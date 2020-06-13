Police High Command Keep Mute Over Detention Of Aisha Buhari’s Aides

The Police High Command on Friday night kept mute over the alleged detention of aides of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in Abuja

The wife of the President had Twitted about the reality of the deadly coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe and called

on all relevant Government Agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr President and ensured that no one was found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines especially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials.

She then called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to release her assigned Staff who were still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.

According to her, “that Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt.

“Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to undergo 14 days mandatory isolation no matter who the person is, no one should be above the law and the Police command will do well to remember that

”Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody”.

However efforts to get the official reaction on the allegation from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, proved abortive as the Telephone calls to the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, were not answered as at the Press time.

