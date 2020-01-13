Police Docks 3 Men Over Alleged Cult Membership In Lagos

Three unemployed men on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly belonging to a secret society and unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendants, Emmanuel Godwin, 28, Onyeka Sunday, 26, and Jamiu Abiola, 37, who all reside at Alapere, Lagos, are facing charges of conspiracy.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.10 at Mile 12 area of Lagos.

Akeem said the defendants were arrested by the police following a tip off.

According to him, the defendants belong to a secret society called ‘AYE’ and ‘EIYE.

“The two societies were fighting themselves when the police got there and the three defendants were arrested while others escaped,”

He said.

Akeem said they were arrested with one double barrel gun, two locally made pistols and one beretta pistol.

He said the offences contravened Sections 42, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that Section 411 stipulates two years jail term for conspiracy.

The chief magistrate, Mrs O. A Layinka, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka adjourned the case until Feb. 25 for mention.

