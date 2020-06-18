Police Detain Cubana Chiefpriest For Alleged Misuse Of Police Escorts

The Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Lagos State has detained Instagram celebrity and Executive Director, Cubana Group, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest. Okechukwu, known for his lavish lifestyle, arrived at the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, around 10am and was detained afterwards.

The Instagram celebrity, it was learnt, was invited for alleged misuse of police escorts and weapons as well as unexplained wealth.

A top police source said the investigation was sequel to an order from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police who had expressed shock over the abuse of police personnel.

He said, “We have detained Cubana Chief Priest and he is facing interrogation for misuse of police personnel as well illegal use of weapon and his extravagant and unexplained lifestyle.”

Cubana Chief Priest is known to post pictures of himself in private jets and exotic cars to impress his 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

On January 6, 2020, he posted a video of himself throwing freshly minted bundles of naira notes to a huge crowd, a crime which attracts a sentence of six months or a fine of N50,000 or both. His arrest comes a month after another Instagram celebrity and Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, was detained for similarly misusing police escort.

