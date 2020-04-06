Police Arrests Security Guard, Neighbour For Defiling Minors In Lagos

Personnel of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Christian Chikezie for allegedly having sexual intercourse with his neighbour’s nine-year-old daughter in the Ikorodu area of the state.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the victim’s mother was ill and left her daughter in the care of one Mercy and went to hospital for treatment, but on her return, she saw her daughter coming out of Chikezie’s room.

Upon interrogation, the little girl told her mother that Chikezie had carnal knowledge of her in his room, adding that she reported the case at the Ikorodu Police Station, where policemen were detailed to arrest Chikezie.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday that the victim had been taken to hospital for examination, adding that the suspect was arrested and taken to the Gender Unit of the command for further investigation.

Elkana stated, “On March 30, 2020, around 1.50am, a woman (name withheld) reported at the Ikorodu Police Station that on March 29, 2020, around 7.10pm, she left her nine-year-old daughter in the care of one Mercy and went to hospital.

“On getting back from the hospital, she discovered that the girl was no longer there. On searching for her, she saw her coming out from the room of one Christian Chikezie.

On enquiry, her daughter told her that the said Christian Chikeze had sexual intercourse with her.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and forensic examination. The suspect has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station, and transferred to the Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, for discreet investigation and prosecution. An investigation is ongoing.”



In a related development, policemen from the Okokomaiko Police Division have arrested a security guard, Dako Aaron, for having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl on Olanrewaju Street in the Okokomaiko area of the state.

Elkana said Aaron allegedly dragged the victim into his security post, where he had carnal knowledge of her on two separate occasions, adding that the suspect was a habitual paedophile.

He stated, “Operatives from the Okokomaiko Police Station arrested one Dako Aaron, 52, of Olanrewaju Street, Okokomaiko, for having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl. The suspect works as a security guard with a private company in Okokomaiko. He was alleged to have dragged the victim to his security post on two different occasions, first on February 2, 2020, and on March 12, 2020.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect was arrested and transferred to the Gender Unit for discreet investigation and prosecution. From available record, the suspect is a habitual paedophile. He was charged on February 22, 2017, for defiling a minor. The suspect will be charged.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, uses this medium to advice parents to beware of paedophiles preying on their children during the lockdown period.”



Meanwhile, a caregiver, identified simply as Mrs Omotayo, has been arrested by detectives from the Gender Unit of the command for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl, Ajara, in the Igando area of the state.

The PPRO said footage of Omotayo assaulting Ajara had surfaced online recently, adding that the detectives, in conjunction with other agencies in the state, arrested Omotayo and rescued Ajara, who had been taken to hospital and kept in a safe home provided by the government.

Elkana said, “On April 3, 2020, a case of child abuse was reported online by a mandatory reporter through instablog9ja. Detectives from the Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in collaboration with the DSVRT, Office of the Public Defender and social workers from the state Ministry of Youth and Social Development rescued the victim, Ajara, 10, from No. 10 Omotoso Street, Igando. The abuser, Mrs Omotayo, 45, was also arrested.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment and kept in a safe home provided by the Lagos State Government. The suspect, who is a caregiver to the victim, was said to have pushed Ajara and she sustained injuries all over her face. The suspect was seen in the viral video hitting the victim on the floor. The suspect will be charged. The command will continue to protect and defend the rights of the vulnerable members of the society, especially children.”

