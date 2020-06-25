Police Arrests Pastor Over Alleged Gun Running, Recovers Six Rifles Inside Delta Church

In its fight against crime and criminality, the Delta State Police Command have arrested the resident pastor of Christ Holy Church, Mr. Fidelix Nwansa over an alleged gun running under the pretence of providing security for churches and hotels with vigilante groups from Anambra State, Daily Posts reports.

The Police also recovered six rifles in an uncompleted building within the Church’s premises in Asaba.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the report in a telephone chat with DAILY POST in Warri on Thursday.

The State Police boss said the arrest of the Pastor was effected by his men two days ago during a mop up exercise.

According to CP Inuwa, “Some people from across the Niger have started or are bringing in vigilantes, bringing criminals to Delta in the name of providing security to either churches or hotels, forgetting the fact that it is illegal to do that because a vigilante from another state cannot come and operate in their state.

“Secondly, they’re carrying sophisticated firearms. Thirdly, there is every indication that once they bring these people, they are also engaged in criminality. So, we have recovered six pump actions.”

He noted that the Police also arrested the head of the said vigilante simply identified as Freeman.

CP Inuwa said the vigilante head who is from Anambra State with the cleric was brought into Delta State for a security job.

He said investigation also led to the arrest of the resident pastor of the church who confessed that the recovered prohibited firearms belonged to the Anambra vigilantes group.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

